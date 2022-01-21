Enforce measures against Covid-19 or watch prospects for economic recovery disappear

Whatever the extent of the economic recovery experienced by the Caribbean and Latin America (LAC) following the earliest economic devastation wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the durability of that recovery is likely to be short-lived except if countries in the hemisphere can, through the implementation of strict, enlightened and sustainable policies, secure a measure of control over the pandemic, the World Bank is warning in one of its more recent prognoses for the performance of economies in the region in the period ahead.

“The durability of economic recovery in LAC, as elsewhere, depends on the control of the pandemic. COVID-19 outbreaks, including those triggered by new variants of the virus, remains a downside risk even in countries with high vaccination rates.”