Gas-to-Power Project could change cement manufacturing economics for Guyana – Exxon

While there are currently no cement manufacturing operations in Guyana due to the high cost of energy and other barriers, the imminent Gas-to-Power Project could soon change the economics for the country in this regard. This is according to ExxonMobil’s Comprehensive Waste Management Plan (CWMP).

That document outlines the brief efforts of some actors to have cement manufacturing in Guyana since all cement is imported in bulk, therefore, driving up costs in the construction industry.

The report which is in the possession of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that, historically, a cement manufacturing operation was started up in December 2014 but ceased operations in October 2017.