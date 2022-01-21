Guyana, Suriname, Brazil meetings of interest to global oil and gas audiences

With the drift of hemispheric oil and gas engagements seemingly moving in the direction of enhanced cooperation involving Guyana, Suriname and Brazil, the government here announced earlier this week that President Irfaan Ali was due to pay a visit to Paramaribo yesterday where he was expected to meet with Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro.

The three South American Presidents were slated to hold discussions on, among other things, the creation of an ‘energy corridor’ as well as the likely benefits that they can derive from the creation of opportunities that can derive from their common focus on using their oil and gas resources to develop their respective economies.