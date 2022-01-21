Political mistrust and the Natural Resource Fund Act

The recent passage in the National Assembly of Guyana’s Natural Resource Fund Act, 2021, which now paves the way for the political administration to make withdrawals from funds accumulated so far from the sale of oil has been, unsurprisingly, swiftly followed by an announcement by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, that Guyana is likely to have to move in short order to access funds from that source to finance what is being termed as the pressing development needs of the country.