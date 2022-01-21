Georgetown’s gutter-level mediocrity

“Mediocrity”? That refers to low, moderate ordinary standards or quality. Even that might be too high, too generous to describe the state of our capital city Georgetown, in truth, the extreme noxious language I wanted to use in my lead caption would have hardly passed editorial standards or sanction.

You see, having lived in Georgetown for some seventy-seven (77) years, it upsets me mightily to witness almost wilful and criminal deterioration of the infrastructure, landscape, cleanliness and aesthetics a lovely town was once known for. Five-letter words assail my civic consciousness – from “sweet” to “stink”. And I often ponder: how much am I to blame for my city’s downfall? What brought all of this about? Two developments quite recently.