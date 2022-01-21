Guyana News

11 more dead with COVID-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) this afternoon announced the deaths of 11 more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest deaths take the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1,122.

The deceased — four men and seven women — succumbed between January 19 and today. One of them was partially-vaccinated, four were unvaccinated, while the vaccination status of the remainder was listed as unknown.

Since the start of the year Guyana has been grappling with a surge in cases, which is suspected to be due to the Omicron variant, although its presence here has not been officially confirmed by health authorities.

During his COVID-19 update today, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said most of the people now being hospitalised due to the virus are unvaccinated and have comorbidities, increasing their risk of death.

 

The latest COVID-19 fatalities. (Source: Ministry of Health)