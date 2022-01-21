11 more dead with COVID-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) this afternoon announced the deaths of 11 more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest deaths take the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1,122.

The deceased — four men and seven women — succumbed between January 19 and today. One of them was partially-vaccinated, four were unvaccinated, while the vaccination status of the remainder was listed as unknown.

Since the start of the year Guyana has been grappling with a surge in cases, which is suspected to be due to the Omicron variant, although its presence here has not been officially confirmed by health authorities.

During his COVID-19 update today, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said most of the people now being hospitalised due to the virus are unvaccinated and have comorbidities, increasing their risk of death.