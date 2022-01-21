ANUG says gov’t must take responsibility for squalid state of city

While the political party, A New and United Guyana (ANUG) feels that President Irfaan Ali and his administration are worthy of accolades for the recent city cleanup campaign, it still sees the current government as having to shoulder blame for the squalid state of the city.

An ANUG release yesterday opined that citizens want to see their country thriving as well as being well maintained and clean. As such, it contended that the weekend clean-up was important for the sole reason that it has brought the issues of rubbish, littering, garbage disposal and city administration to the forefront of public attention.