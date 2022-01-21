Banks DIH’s after-tax profit swells by 28.6%

The Banks DIH company registered after-tax profit of $6.77b for the year ended September 30, 2021, a rise of 28.6% over the previous year.

According to Chairman, Clifford Reis’s statement in its 2021 annual report, the results were achieved as a result of an increase in physical sales by 6%, the rise in dollar sales turnover by 17.7%, better yields from raw material utilization and management of operational expenses.

Revenue generated by the company in 2021 was $35.8b compared to $30.4b in 2020. The profit before tax for the company was $9.4b in 2021 compared to $7.3b in 2020.