CHPA extends application deadline for core homes and home improvement subsidies

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) is making an effort to reach more deserving persons who qualify for its Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP).

Accordingly, CHPA in a release yesterday stated that it has extended the deadline for applications under its Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP). This announcement was made earlier by Minister of Housing, Collin Croal who informed that the closing date is now Friday, February 25.

The release noted that the initial deadline for applications was set for February 7, however the executing agency with the consent from the Inter-American Development Bank, the funding agency, has agreed to the extension.