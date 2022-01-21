Man wanted over series of carjackings

The Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) has issued a wanted bulletin for Andrew Archibald Samaroo, of last known addresses Lot 320 Fifth Street, East Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara and Lot 20-22 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

He is wanted for questioning in connection with a series of carjackings, conspiracy to commit robbery, receiving stolen articles and other offences in the country.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Andrew Archibald Samaroo is asked to contact S.O.C.U on telephone numbers 225-3079, 225-3084 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.