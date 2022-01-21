`Most top heavy bureaucracy for any sovereign wealth fund I have seen’

The administrative power of Guyana’s government over the Natural Resource Fund is concerning and is one of the most “top heavy” bureaucratic systems anywhere in the world , Natural Resource Fund Expert and Economist Andrew Bauer says.

And while he believes that there are noteworthy elements of the current Act over the repealed one, he believes that the lack of consensus by the PPP/C in the formulation of the Bill is a missed opportunity to correct a wrong incurred by the APNU+AFC government. Thus, both parties have failed the nation, setting the tone for future problems. Bauer visited Guyana in 2018 and spoke on Sovereign Wealth Funds.