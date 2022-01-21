Opposition says COVID-19 testing changes designed to cover-up real numbers

The Opposition APNU+AFC believes that the latest change to the COVID-19 testing regimen, is an attempt by the government to reduce the number of daily tests done.

In a statement which was posted to the APNU+AFC’s Facebook page, from the office of the leader of the opposition, it was stated that the coalition has noted the decision of the Ministry of Health to restrict the use of COVID-19 PCR tests and says that the decision confirms that the government has no plan to tackle and reduce the spread of the virus.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony earlier this week had said that not everyone who shows up at a COVID-19 testing facility would require a PCR test and as such, the ministry will move to only conduct PCR tests for persons who are hospitalised along with other categories which include persons who work in high-risk settings and persons who were recommended for tests by a physician.