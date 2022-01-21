Record 55,000 COVID tests done so far in January – Anthony -far exceeds total for all of 2020

The Ministry of Health has recorded over 55,000 tests for the month of January thus far, which was reported to be more than the number of tests done for the entire 2020.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, during his daily COVID-19 update yesterday where he stated that a large number of tests have been done thus far. To be precise, 55,429 COVID-19 tests were conducted for the month of January.

“To put that number into perspective if we go back to 2020 for the whole of 2020, so we had our first case of COVID starting on the 11th of March 2020 so for the whole of 2020 we as a country did 38,548 tests,” he pointed out.