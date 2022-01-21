Wakenaam boy is region’s top CSEC business student

Seventeen-year-old Naresh Jagnanan of Belle Plaine, Region Three and Essequibo Islands Secondary has been named as the top business student at the 2021 sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Jagnanan, who attended the Essequibo Islands Secondary, wrote 11 subjects at the 2021 sitting of the CSEC examinations and scored Grade Ones in all 11. He is one of several Guyanese students who won regional awards from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) and the only one who hailed from outside Georgetown. And according to the high achiever, it is for this reason that he is ecstatic and elated for receiving such a recognition and award.