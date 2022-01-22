Pages continue to be added to the book on ‘how to get away with murder in Guyana’. It tells us that where blood has been shed, and the tears of the grieving has watered the earth, justice would not always sprout. It suggests that some of our ideas of justice and progress are simply charades. There have been warnings throughout the pages that we are struggling to keep flames at bay, fearing that any minute combustion will destroy us.

Is there a threat of reverting to barbarism in this society? At chapter 55 of Guyana’s book a dominant theme like in many of the previous chapters has been injustice. Perhaps we are barbaric. Of course, not the collective, but when we think of how Joel and Isaiah Henry were slaughtered in a Berbice backdam in September of 2020 we know that savages walk among us. Are we comfortable with the moral collapse? Are we comfortable that in this land there are criminals roaming free who have never seen a day in prison? Is there a marriage between corruption and the law?