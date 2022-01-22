Corentyne teen shot in face, buttocks

A Corentyne teenager is now hospitalized at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital in a serious but stable condition after he was shot at his home on Thursday evening.

According to information gathered, the 17-year-old sustained gunshot injuries to his mouth and the left side of his buttocks. He was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital just after the 10.30 pm but was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Commander of Region Six Boodnarine Persaud confirmed that a suspect was arrested for questioning following the shooting.