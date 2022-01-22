Dominican gets four years, $14M fine over ganja found on boat

A Dominican Republic national was yesterday sentenced to more than four years in jail and fined $14.4 million over the 36 pounds of cannabis that was found aboard a boat at the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC) Wharf earlier this week.
Charges were read yesterday to Fredy Diaz Cabrera, of the Dominican Republic and Third Street, Montrose, East Coast Demerara, Epiphany McLennon, of Patterson Street, B’ Field Sophia, and Eustace Rodrigues of Albouystown, Georgetown, who were arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.