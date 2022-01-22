Guyana News

Fisher folk complain of being denied access to fishing grounds by Exxon support vessels

Pomeroon boatman bags 290-lb catfish: Boat operator Naresh Ramdeen, of Siriki, Upper Pomeroon River, Region Two, got a lot more than he bargained for on Friday morning when he pulled his fishing line after leaving it with bait overnight. Ramdeen, a hobbyist fisherman who would usually set bait on his line at nights, caught a 290-lb Piraiba, also known as Lau Lau, fish at Jacklow. The 36-year-old said that while he has caught huge fishes before, Friday’s catch was the largest. “I love fishing, my friends and I would go fishing for fun and I am so excited over this catch it’s the biggest one,” Ramdeen said. He took the fish to show his friends at Charity, where persons were astonished at the size and took the opportunity to take pictures of it. 
“The fish gone! The fish getaway. All over we deh searching. We went to Berbice. We went till to North West side fishing, trying to find a good area but we nah find the fish…” a frustrated Tony Persaud said on his return from his latest fishing expedition in the vicinity of North West District.

The move was to scope out profitable fishing grounds as he and other fishers have been forced out from the area they once operated – 15-17 miles out from the Liliendaal foreshore – by vessels supporting oil and gas activities here.

For the past five months, fishermen, who are accustomed to fishing in the area of the Liliendaal seawall, said they were instructed to move by crew members of vessels supporting ExxonMobil’s offshore operations as they were now working in the area.