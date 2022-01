Gov’t still to reconstitute Integrity Commission Almost one year later…

Almost one year has elapsed since the life of the Integrity Commission board expired and the government is yet to make substantive movement in the reconstitution of the all-important body.

The previous Integrity Commission board expired on February 21, 2021, and the process to appoint a new board commenced since last year.

When contacted, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira told Stabroek News that the process is yet to be completed.