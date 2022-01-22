Granger, Ramjattan for talks on coalition list representative

Former President and current A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Chairman David Granger and Alliance For Change (AFC) Leader Khemraj Ramjattan are due to meet next Monday and sources say the issue of the main opposition coalition’s parliamentary list representative will be at the centre of the discussions.

“Mr. Granger write to the AFC Leader requesting a meeting and asked that he comes along with another person. Mr. Ramjattan has accepted. A three-person delegation will be meeting Mr. Granger and Mr. Harmon,” a source told Stabroek News.

It is unclear what issue Granger wants to discuss as he did not stipulate in correspondence to Ramjattan but the source said that it pertains to Granger’s position as Representative of the List for the APNU+AFC.