GuySuCo able to earn over $1.7B from packaged sugar

With emphasis on the marketing of packaged sugar, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has been able to earn over US$1.7 billion in revenue from the venture.

A company source explained that the revenue generated has contributed positively to the industry as GuySuCo was able to stay afloat after devastating floods last year.

Stabroek News understands that with new markets in the eastern Caribbean, North America, and Suriname, the packaged sugar is much more preferred than the bulk sugar sold to the European Union (EU) market.