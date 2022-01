No charge to be laid against lawyer over firing of gun -after accuser drops complaint

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that no charge will be laid against attorney-at-law Bernard Da Silva, who was arrested by the police earlier this week for allegedly discharging his licensed firearm.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the advice was given after the complainant, Ishwar Singh, provided the police with a statement indicating that he doesn’t wish to proceed further with the matter.

However, the DPP has recommended that Da Silva be warned.