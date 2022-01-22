Mia Mottley has shown the Caribbean that she is a leader

Dear Editor:

I don’t agree with all that Prime Minister Mia Mottley did, have done, presently is doing, or will do in Barbados, however, I am convinced that she has shown the Caribbean that she is a leader who could ‘work it’ in the midst of many crises (not so in Guyana). If you are a parliamentary leader, a business leader, an NGO or a spiritual leader – read the ‘tea leaves’ on what the Honorable Mia Mottley did. Here are a few critical moments when managing during a crisis. The Prime Minister dropped several clues in past speeches about future plans, she announced a snap election during the Christmas holidays, announcing elections in the middle of a pandemic, announcing elections in the midst of an economic downturn, while facing the threat of low voter turnout, and political opposition and public cries on every side regarding the timing of a snap election. She (let me say it again – she) demolished the opposition – again. What can we learn from Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s experience as leaders (present or aspiring)? Here are a few suggestions:

1. Put the vision before the people

2. Take ownership

3. Be a person of character

4. Stay focused – never mind the criticism

5. Catch the Opposition with their pants down – unprepared

Sincerely,

Denise Murray