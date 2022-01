West Indies will face England from today in five T20Is and skipper Kieron Pollard wants his side to improve in all departments.

During a press conference prior to today’s match, the all-rounder, though critical of the batting, said he felt all round improvements were needed.

“For us, we have to execute on all three facets of the game, our cricket overall we need to improve how we play and that’s in all departments, batting, bowling and fielding,” said Pollard.