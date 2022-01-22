Sheena Scipio’s unusual jewellery designs pique interest

So successful was the Christmas jewellery collection of Kayawen – Everything Indigenous that orders are still rolling in today, even as collections for Valentine’s Day and Mashramani are in focus.

Jeweller Sheena Scipio, who helps to operate the business, noted that it is a collaborative effort and would not be a success without the remarkable talents of its artists who are her relatives and close friends. Kayawen – Everything Indigenous also creates a space to promote and sell products made by the indigenous people of Rupununi.

The last jewellery collection, which includes earrings, necklaces, bands, headdresses, and dream catchers made from beads and/or feathers, was not dubbed a Christmas collection because of the colours. Therefore, the pieces are great accessories and gifts for any occasion. People were impressed with the designs, particularly a pair of jaguar earrings made of beads.