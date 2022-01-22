Spice and Clove to host poetry workshop

Performing arts company Spice and Clove will host a virtual introductory poetry workshop on February 13, offering participants the opportunity to enhance their theoretic and practical poetry skills.

The workshop, which will be facilitated by Spice and Clove founder Grace Hutson, will cater for poets at the beginner level, aspiring poets and those looking to become better at the skill. Dubbed ‘Forms Poetry Workshop’, it will seek to educate participants on the various forms of the art.

Spice and Clove, which was established two years ago, has in the past hosted and collaborated in a number of concerts where poets were featured. Grace explained that it was through these concerts that she realised that while the featured poets did exceptional when it came to performing, they needed to work on their writing skills, and as such, saw the need for the workshop.