Prepping in advance

Last week I mentioned that I prep and store certain things for convenience and the cutting down on prep time to cook (especially when in a rush). I have received lots of emails and direct messages asking to share some of the things I make and do. Most of the things I will list today, I have told you about before, and you may recall, if you have been reading that long, this month marks the beginning of the 16th year of this column. However, for the new(er) readers and as a refresher, I thought that I would list several for you in a column.

Before I list the things, let me tell you that I invest in a variety of storage containers, bottles and jars – mostly glass and some plastic, all with airtight lids – in a variety of sizes. Freezer bags in various sizes are a must for me too.

Apart from the fire-roasted eggplant and de-salted salt fish and smoked fish, here are some things that I prep and store.