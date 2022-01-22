Representation

“Black eye, black hair, black skin

Black queen stand majestic with the black king

Today I’ll sing you a black song, you need to hear about beautiful black things ‘cause

Most time we hear about black, we hear about black magic and black witches

Black list, black book, black market Black Friday, ya spend off your black riches

I’ve never seen a doctor in black nor seen a black pill fi cure no black people

But I’ve seen bush doctors like Tosh and Marley resurrect like a real black beatle

Malcom, Marcus, Martin

When you see Walter Rodney ask him.”

The lyrics above are from an absolute favourite of mine, “Black is Beautiful” by Chronixx. I find his music to be therapeutic and necessary for my well-being. The lyrics are reassuring and comforting to listen to when you have been made to feel small or insignificant.