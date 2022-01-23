Gender-based violence app available for download

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has announced that its Gender-Based Violence (GBV) app, ‘iMatter,’ aimed at enabling access to information and support, can be now be downloaded from both the Google Play store and the Apple store.

The app, which was officially launched in March last year, is available for download on all android (iMatter) and iOS (iMattergy) devices.

In a press release issued yesterday, the ministry reminded that the development of the app stemmed from a collaboration between the Ministry and the Guyana Spotlight Initiative, a European Union–United Nations global partnership to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.