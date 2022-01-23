Murder convict who fled Lusignan Prison recaptured

A murder convict who escaped from the Lusignan Prison on June 8 last year, was recaptured last evening.

The prison escapee, Shazam Khalil, was nabbed around 10.30 pm at Number 2 Blairmont Squatting Area, West Coast Berbice, the prison service said today.

Director of Prisons (ag) Nicklon Elliot confirmed that police in Blairmont acting on information recaptured the escapee at a house in the area. He was immediately taken into custody.

According to Elliot, he will be charged with escaping from lawful custody.

Khalil, also known as ‘Boi’, of Lot 53 Shieldstown, West Bank Berbice, was admitted to prison on August 19th, 2016.

At the time of his escape, Khalil was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole only after 24 years.

Khalil, who previously worked as a cane harvester, was sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow for the murder of Sheniza Mohamed, his teenage ex-girlfriend, at Rosignol, West Coast Berbice in January 2015.