Police hunting four women over corrosive liquid  throwing

The police in Regional Division 4A say they are on the hunt for four identifiable females who allegedly threw a corrosive liquid on a woman on 2022-01-21 about 20:40 hours at the corner of Norton and John streets.

According to the police report, 24-year-old Renesha Maxwell of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown took a taxi from Leopold Street and as she was travelling in same she observed a car following the one that she was in. She told the driver to stop and when he did, she alleged that the four females exited the trailing car and approached her. One of the females then threw a liquid substance on her and she immediately felt a burning sensation about her body and began to scream.

Maxwell was rushed to the GPHC where she was seen and treated by Dr. Yearwood and admitted with burns to her back and left hand. Her condition is now regarded as stable.

The matter was reported and the police are currently investigating the incident.