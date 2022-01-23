Power lines along Lamaha Street Embankment to be made more secure

Power lines along the Lamaha Railway Embankment land reserve will soon be mounted on durable steel and concrete poles as safety remains a prime concern for government as it aims to transform a section of the corridor into a recreational and commercial hub, according to Public Works Minister Juan Edghill.

Both Edghill and Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bharat Dindyal on Wednesday told Stabroek News that plans are afoot to replace the wooden poles as a safety mechanism in the advancement of the project.

“The 69Kv wooden poles will be replaced by steel structures that will house two circuits. The poles will be 75 feet tall. Considering the dual purpose the corridor will serve, durable steel structures will be best for long term public safety,” the CEO of the utility company told Stabroek News when contacted.