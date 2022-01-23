Questions persist over police operation that killed Orin Boston -who authorised it and what was the purpose?

Four months have passed since Dartmouth businessman Orin Boston was fatally wounded during a police operation at his home and while a manslaughter charge was recently laid against the officer allegedly responsible, a number of questions remain unaddressed about the mission.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a press statement had provided its account of what transpired in the lead up to Boston’s death. This was, however, contradicted by Boston’s widow, Feona Boston who witnessed his killing.

However, what is still not known – at least to the public – are the details surrounding the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit’s operation on the morning of September 15, 2021, when he was killed.