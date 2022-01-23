Trinidad cop close to retiring dies from COVID

(Trinidad Express) Sergeant Lisa Felix has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Felix who was due to retire later this year, died at the Couva Hospital on Friday.

She was described in a release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) as a committed, kind-hearted officer who exuded professionalism and motivated others to be their best.

Felix, 52, was last attached to the Special Victims Department of the Gender-Based Violence Unit in the Eastern Division. She was based at the Sangre Grande Police Station.

Felix enlisted on March 1 2000 and after dedicating almost 22 years to the police service, was looking forward to and making plans for her retirement later this year, a release from the TTPS said.

She was viewed as a family member by her colleagues, due to the way she interacted with others – always with kindness, concern, and love.

This sentiment was endorsed by Acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, Head of the Gender-Based Violence Unit who said, “As the Unit Commander she led by example with the utmost professionalism and excellence. She was committed to her family, colleagues, and job, always going above and beyond for victims to ensure justice and their safety. She greeted everyone with her beautiful and welcoming smile.”

Guy-Alleyne added that the organization had lost a great and committed officer who was a lady of true class and principles and well-respected by both her subordinates and superiors. “I would like to thank her family for sharing her with us,” Guy-Alleyne said.

Felix leaves to mourn her five children and four grandchildren.

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob along with the executive of the TTPS, extended condolences to Felix’s family, friends, and colleagues.