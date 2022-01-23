Former national footballer Vurlon Mills seeking to change lives on and off the field

Although he recently played his last football tournament, if Vurlon Mills has his way he will able to help future generations use the sport to transform their lives.

At just 33, Mills is the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Technical Development Officer (TDO) with responsibility for Georgetown. He is also owner of the Vurlon Mills Football Academy, through which he is on a path to develop rounded individuals who can make a living from football and even away from it.

“People do not see football in Guyana as a means to transform their lives. The GFF is making that effort of changing that culture and I want to be part of that process through my academy,” Mills told Stabroek Weekend in an interview.