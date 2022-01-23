Happenstance as a foundational dynamic

Introduction
This week’s column continues to advance the discussion concerning the analytical significance of Pillar A that I started last week. To recall briefly, Pillar A has been represented as one of four analytical pillars [A-D] that will be used in this series of columns to construct a general hypothesis or theoretical formulation, which I shall argue best explains the ruling dynamic governing what I label as the first phase of Guyana’s long-term evolution of today’s rapid emergence of its oil and gas sector. That is a decade or so. Further, Pillar A as an integral element of my main thesis should therefore be viewed as foundational to the logical construction and/or understanding of a broader political economy of contemporary Guyana.