Last Update: 1,096.584 Movement: 4.021%
Current Update: 1,140.678 YTD Movement: 10.875%
LUCAS STOCK INDEX (LSI)
The Lucas Stock Index increased 4.021% during the third period of trading in January 2022. The stocks of four companies were traded, with 108,014 shares changing hands. There were two Climbers and no Tumblers. The stock price of Demerara Bank Limited (DBL) rose 18.483% on the sale of 74,028 shares, while the stock price of Banks DIH (DIH) rose 4.918% on the sale of 21,925 shares. In the meanwhile, the stock prices of Demarara Tobacco Company (DTC) and Republic Bank Limited (RBL) remained unchanged on the sale of 214 and 11,847 shares, respectively.
The LSI closed at 1,140.678.