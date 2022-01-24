Audit report on Exxon’s US$460m pre-contract costs still to be released by gov’t

Despite promises that oil and gas transactions would be transparent and the public would be kept up to date, the audit by UK firm IHS Markit of the US$460M in pre-contract costs claimed by ExxonMobil still has not been released by government and the opposition will today be asking for answers when the National Assembly meets.

“Can the Minister confirm that the audit of ExxonMobil pre-contract costs of US$460M was completed? If yes, can the Minister provide the Parliament with a copy of the Audit Report?” questions on a notice paper to Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat from oil and gas Shadow Minister, David Patterson stated.