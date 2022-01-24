COVID task force still to decide on sanctions over Futsal final

The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) is still to make a decision on the sanctions to impose against the organisers of the Futsal Final on January 8th over severe overcrowding and other breaches of COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.
Prime Minister Mark Phillips, who has responsibility for the NCTF, in a brief comment yesterday told Stabroek News that they have not concluded discussions and they are yet to arrive at sanctions against the organisers, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Kashif and Shanghai.