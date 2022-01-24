Equipment for digital Covid-19 vaccine cards expected this  quarter

The Ministry of Health expects to procure the necessary equipment to print digital COVID-19 vaccination cards in the first quarter of this year, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony disclosed recently.
Anthony said that works are still underway for the digitising of COVID-19 vaccination records in Guyana. The health authorities had signalled their intentions to have all COVID-19 vaccination records digitised since July of 2021 in a bid to make forgery harder. When Stabroek News asked about the progress, Anthony stated that a special team in the ministry is working on the digitisation.