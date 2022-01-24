Second Guyanese officer graduates from US Naval postgraduate school 

The U.S. Embassy in Georgetown has congratulated Colonel Raul Jerrick, of the Guyana Defence Force, who was successfully awarded a Master of Arts in Security Studies, with an emphasis on Countering Terrorism from the United States Naval Postgraduate School.
A release from the US Embassy said that Colonel Jerrick’s thesis focused on ideological radicalization. He also studied Defense Capability Development and Innovation and Adaption in the Military. He is only the second Guyanese officer to graduate from this prestigious institution, the embassy said.