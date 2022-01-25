Audit of Exxon’s US$460M pre-contract costs still to be completed – Bharrat

Reacting to the disclosure by Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat that the audit of ExxonMobil’s US$460 million in pre-contract costs remains incomplete, APNU+AFC Member of Parliament David Patterson called it “unacceptable,” while questioning government’s approach.

In December Patterson sought answers through questions in the National Assembly on the status of the audits, which have been ongoing for several years.

Bharrat, in written responses laid in Parliament yesterday, stated that the Irfaan Ali-led administration remains committed to seeing the process through. However, he indicated that the audit for 1999 to 2017 is still underway, while they are working diligently in the selection of the auditors for the 2018 to 2020 period.