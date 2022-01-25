Eight APNU+AFC MPs sent to privileges committee over Parliament chaos -opposition cries foul over handling of its motion

Eight APNU+AFC MPs were yesterday sent to the Privileges Committee of Parliament over the chaos that gripped Parliament on December 29 but a similar motion from the opposition was deferred over what was declared to be a procedural error leaving its Chief Whip accusing the Speaker of partial conduct

Hours after the Opposition submitted a motion to have over 20 government Members of Parliament (MPs) sent before the Committee of Privileges, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira yesterday counteracted with a similar motion resulting in eight Opposition MPs being sent for a disciplinary hearing.

However, the Opposition’s motion was not addressed as Speaker Manzoor Nadir ruled that it was incorrectly submitted.