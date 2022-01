Ravello Tyndall, who is charged with raping three teenage boys, was yesterday remanded to prison after he was arraigned for the attempted murder of one them.

Tyndall, of Auchlyne Village, Corentyne, Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Whim Magistrate’s Court, where he was faced with the charge.

It is alleged that on Thursday, January 20, with the intent to commit murder, he discharged a loaded firearm at the teen.