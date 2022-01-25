Mason remanded over gun, ammo

An East Ruimveldt, Georgetown mason was yesterday refused bail after he denied having a gun and live ammunition illegally in his possession.

Eustace Thomas, a 50-year-old mason, was brought before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. He pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that on January 21, at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he had a .38 revolver in his possession when he is not the lawful holder of a firearm licence in force at the time. He also denied that on the same date and at the same location, he had five live rounds of .38 ammunition.