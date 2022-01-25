NA businessman Hazrat Ali passes away

Prominent New Amsterdam businessman, Al Haj Hazrat Ali (Syed Hazrat Ali Mobarakhali) passed away at the age of 73 yesterday, his relatives said.

Ali operated his general store at 14 Main and Pitt streets, New Amsterdam for many years now.

He was well known throughout the region for his philanthropy. Persons from all walks of life approached him for advice and assistance with problems.

His Janaza will be held today at the New Amsterdam Masjid around 2 pm, after which he will be taken to his parents’ house in Dundee, Mahaicony where he will be laid to rest.

Condolence messages flooded social media yesterday along with stories from persons whom he assisted in the past.

The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana also extended condolences to the family.