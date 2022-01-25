Opposition Leader stalemate rumbles on

Despite a high-level meeting, the feud in APNU+AFC over who will be the Leader of the Opposition rumbled on yesterday with former President David Granger insisting that he should remain the Representative of the List and retain the power to decide the parliamentary lineup.

At a scheduled meeting of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) today, Granger is likely to come face to face with PNCR Leader, Aubrey Norton whose party has been pressing for him to replace Joseph Harmon in Parliament as Leader of the Opposition.

Despite having been elected overwhelmingly as leader of the PNCR – the major component of APNU – Norton has been thwarted in his ambitions to be Opposition Leader by Granger, the immediate past PNCR Leader and Harmon.