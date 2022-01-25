Where were these signatures when our country was threatened by an attempt to install a dictatorship?

Dear Editor,
The Stabroek News of 21st January, 2022, published a letter under the heading “Bolsonaro persona non grata in Guyana” signed by citizens who lent their name to this nonsense. Where, may I ask, were the signatures of these good ladies and gentlemen when our country was threatened by an attempt to install a dictatorship in place of a democratic election? Not one of them raised their voice nor penned their signature in protest. All of them should hang their heads in shame. None of them are credible.
Sincerely,
Kit Nascimento