ECB calls up U-15 players for training

The East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) yesterday named a squad to attend training sessions at the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Cricket Facility from today.
According to a r4elease from the ECB, today’s practice session is scheduled to commence from 4:00 pm and will be conducted by coaches Latchman Yadram, Ashmul Ali and Kumar Bishundial.
The following players are asked to be there by 3:45pm:- Alonzo Ramsingh, Yudesh Jaikaran
Arun Gainda, Ravin Persaud, Joshan Bollers,
Aaron Kissoon, Rishi Sewdat,
Trilok Nanan, Mikel Sharma,
Daniel Kissoon, Munesh Outar,
Gopaul Ramchand, Fayuse Ali,
Anthony Chan,Ravindra Balgobin,
Nicklos Rukhdeo and Ricardo Singh.