Bill to crack down on property fraud passed -granting of power of attorney will now require two forms of photo ID

Amendments to the Power of Attorney Act aimed at fighting property fraud were on Monday night passed in the National Assembly with support from the opposition.

A key amendment is the requirement of two forms of photographic identification for both parties in the transaction.

The bill, which was first read in December, once enacted will also see individuals being fined and facing incarceration if they are caught breaching the new requirements in the application process.